sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Row Over 'Emergency' | J&K Assembly Polls | PM Modi-Trump Meet | Lebanon Pager Explosions | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'There’s Still A Bit Of Drive': Australia Star Admits He May Never Get To Play International Tests

Published 21:15 IST, September 17th 2024

'There’s Still A Bit Of Drive': Australia Star Admits He May Never Get To Play International Tests

With Nathan Lyon having locked down the role of first-choice spinner for more than a decade, there are the likes of Murphy, Swepson and Kuhnemann waiting

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Australian cricket team celebrates the fall of wicket
Australian cricket team celebrates the fall of wicket | Image: Associated Press
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:15 IST, September 17th 2024