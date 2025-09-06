Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Here's All You Need To Know About Head-To-Head, Squads And Live Streaming

Sri Lanka are all set to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the series. Sri Lanka are touring Zimbabwe for six white-ball games, three One Day Internationals and three T20Is. Sri Lanka's Zimbabwe tour has been extremely fruitful so far. The Asian juggernauts defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series and they currently lead the three-match T20I series by 1-0. Sri Lanka will look to win the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The Lankans defeated Zimbabwe by 4 wickets in the first T20I. Courtesy of Pathum Nissanka (55 off 32 balls), Kusal Mendis (38 off 35 balls), and Kamindu Mendis' (41* off 16 balls) knock, Sri Lanka made light work of Zimbabwe and chased down 175 runs with four wickets and five balls remaining. Kamindu, who played the decisive and quickfire knock, was later adjudged the player of the match.

Here's Zimbabwe And Sri Lanka's Head-To-Head Record

Prior to the second T20I between both these sides, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have faced each other in seven games. Sri Lanka have a healthy lead over Zimbabwe and they have won six out of the seven games that they have played so far. The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, and will start at 5 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Here Are The Squads Of Both Sides

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Clive Madande, and Trevor Gwandu.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, and Vishen Halambage.

