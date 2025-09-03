Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs SL 1st T20I In India?

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in first of the three T20I matches at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. The hosts were humbled 2-0 by the Sri Lankan side and will be eager to bounce back in this T20I series.

With the Asia Cup 2025 only a few days away, the Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka will want some much-needed match practice to gather momentum ahead of the tournament. In the last edition they lost to India in the final, but will be adamant this time around to set the ground running from the start. They have been pitted against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in the Group B.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will eye this series as the ideal stage of preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Captain Sikandar Raza is the new number one ICC all-rounder and the 39 year old would have to set the tone with his inspirational leadership on the field.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming

When will the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe be played?

The 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place on September 3, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe be played?

The 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

When will the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe start?

The 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will commence at 5 p.m. IST on Wednesday.

Where can we watch the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on TV?

Unfortunately, the 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will not be televised in India.

How can we watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe?