Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire Soon? Portuguese Football Icon Reveals Future Plans

Cristiano Ronaldo is 40 and he is surely setting the benchmark high. Even at 40, he is a big contributor for his club side and is still relevant for his national side, Portugal. Now that he is in the twilight of his career, speculations are rife over his future, how long will he continue. The Portuguese football icon has finally broken silence on the matter. As per Ronaldo, he wants to play for a few more years.

ALSO READ: Inter Miami Star Jordi Alba Announces Retirement From Football

‘Want to keep playing’

“I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many… I have to be honest," Ronaldo said

He added: “I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team. Why not continue? I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything”.

“I have a philosophy of living day by day. No long-term plans. I enjoy each day and each training session…Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see," he concluded.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Clears Stance On Premier League Return

What's Next For CR7?