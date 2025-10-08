Updated 8 October 2025 at 11:25 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire Soon? Portuguese Football Icon Reveals Future Plans
Cristiano Ronaldo, known as one of the greatest to have played the game, revealed his future plans amid retirement rumours.
Cristiano Ronaldo is 40 and he is surely setting the benchmark high. Even at 40, he is a big contributor for his club side and is still relevant for his national side, Portugal. Now that he is in the twilight of his career, speculations are rife over his future, how long will he continue. The Portuguese football icon has finally broken silence on the matter. As per Ronaldo, he wants to play for a few more years.
‘Want to keep playing’
“I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many… I have to be honest," Ronaldo said
He added: “I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team. Why not continue? I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything”.
“I have a philosophy of living day by day. No long-term plans. I enjoy each day and each training session…Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see," he concluded.
What's Next For CR7?
Ronaldo would be seen playing for Portugal on October 11 and 14 against Ireland and Hungary respectively. Both the games would be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, in Lisboa, Portugal. Ronaldo has always claimed that for him is priority is to play for his national side. Interesting to see how long can he continue playing.
