Published 17:31 IST, September 11th 2024

Cubs beat Dodgers 6-3 in Yamamoto-Imanaga matchup as LA makes 3 errors in 5-run 8th inning

The Cubs rallied for the tying and go-ahead runs in a five-run eighth inning, when the Los Angeles Dodgers committed three errors in a 6-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday night that featured a matchup of Japanese star pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto ad Shota Imanaga.