Published 14:05 IST, September 18th 2024
Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after latest concussion
The Miami Dolphins are placing Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after the quarterback was diagnosed with his third concussion in two years. Tagovailoa will be sidelined for at least four games with the designation.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sits on the field as he is attended to after an injury during the game against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of an NFL football game | Image: AP
