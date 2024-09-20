sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner for heavyweight title fight against Joshua after illness

Published 23:57 IST, September 20th 2024

Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner for heavyweight title fight against Joshua after illness

Daniel Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner of the IBF heavyweight champion for Saturday’s all-British fight against Anthony Joshua despite being bed-ridden by illness this week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner for heavyweight title fight against Joshua after illness
Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner for heavyweight title fight against Joshua after illness | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:57 IST, September 20th 2024