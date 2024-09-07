sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:39 IST, September 7th 2024

Dylan Moore's HR, Bryce Miller's 6 scoreless innings carry Mariners past Cardinals 6-1

Dylan Moore homered and Bryce Miller pitched six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

