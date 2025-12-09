FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal talk prior to Yamal taking a penalty, which he scores, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Barcelona in Seville | Image: AP

UEFA Champions League action returns to Camp Nou, and it will be a crucial encounter for FC Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt. Both teams are currently desperate for points as they need to secure a knockout qualification.

FC Barca and Frankfurt are looking to bounce back from their respective losses, and it will be crucial for both sides to remain in form to secure points and avoid slipping down the table.

FC Barcelona Hosts Eintracht Frankfurt In A Key UCL Fixture

FC Barcelona are coming off a heavy beating at the hands of Chelsea by 3-0 in their previous UCL encounter. But they have been in form in their domestic form, securing a 5-3 win over Real Betis.

While injuries remain a concern, goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has received the green light from the medical team to perform. Stars like Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres will look to bring their attacking prowess on display.

With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in the midfield, they could bring ample creativity in the upcoming fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have had a tough outing lately, be it in the Bundesliga or the Champions League. They were defeated 6-0 by RB Leipzig in domestic action and then lost 3-0 to Atalanta in their last UCL clash.

The Dino Toppmöller-managed side is under pressure to deliver and secure crucial points to save themselves from being knocked out.

All eyes will be on Mario Gotze and Ansgar Knauff to put up a strong showcase against FC Barcelona in the UCL.

FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League match will take place at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.