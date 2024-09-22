Published 19:48 IST, September 25th 2024
Exclusive/ Lack of support & Corruption: Dronacharya Awardee Slams Govt For Poor State of Bodybuilding in India
In an exclusive conversation with Republic World, Dronacharya awardee Bhupender Dhawan shared his valuable insights on Bodybuilding as a sport.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Ankit Sinha
Dronacharya Awardee Bhupender Dhawan along with his students. | Image: ibhupender_dhawan@Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
19:41 IST, September 25th 2024