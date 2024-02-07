English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:04 IST

‘A bit like me’- Jurgen Klopp defines his football philosophy after thrashing Chelsea in the EPL

Jurgen Klopp succinctly defines his football philosophy as the manager has limited days with the club after Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
 In a thrilling match at Anfield on Thursday, Liverpool secured an impressive 4-1 victory over Chelsea. The scoring opened with a goal from Diogo Jota in the 23rd minute, setting the stage for a dominant performance by Liverpool. Conor Bradley extended their lead with a goal in the 39th minute, followed by a strike from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 65th minute. Luis Díaz sealed the win for Liverpool with a goal in the 79th minute. Although Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for Chelsea in the 71st minute, it wasn't enough to stage a comeback. Liverpool's resounding victory was a display of their attacking prowess and solid defense.  

3 things you need to know

  • Liverpool beat Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday 
  • Liverpool is at the top of the table with 51 points 
  • Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season 

Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool is a perfect reflection of him 

Jurgen Klopp has stated that the Liverpool team emulates his style and approach to the game. Klopp described the players as representing "organized chaos," and underlined his happiness with how they embrace his philosophy as he prepares for the last stretch of his time at the club.

In preparation for the forthcoming Premier League match against Chelsea on Wednesday, January 31st, the renowned German manager emphasised that the team embodies his culture, according to Anfield Sector. Klopp said: 

“It's organised chaos, a little bit like me. I'm probably organised chaos.”

Speaking on his victory over Chelsea, the star manager took Liverpool at the top of the table with 5 points lead from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who have one more game in hand. Klopp said (according to Liverpool's website): 

The performance, nothing else to say. Standouts… start, really good, super-important. So, the story of the game is the story of the game, but the story of the game could have been completely different if we don’t start like we start, I would say. That’s how it is. You always try – we don’t do it always but we try – to give a game a direction. This direction was clear and obvious in the beginning. We have chances, we miss them, we score goals, we should have scored more, we miss a penalty. Go in half-time and can show the boys when Chelsea came out, when Chelsea played through us, why and where and how we can do that even better. [There were] two or three situations where the press started with Diogo instead of Dom and then they pass around us and go through, and then you have to do a lot of work to sort that out. In that moment, we could do that.’

Jurgen Klopp shocked Liverpool fans earlier in January when he announced he would be leaving at the end of the season. With Klopp citing a lack of energy and the need for a break to regain his energy, the news left supporters unsure of what was about to happen.

The Reds showed their skill on the field by winning their most recent game 4-1, in spite of the management bombshell hanging over Anfield. The hosts prevailed thanks to four different players finding the back of the goal.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:00 IST

