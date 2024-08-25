sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 08:07 IST, August 25th 2024

'A world-class player? He has to go a long way...': Erik Ten Hag on Manchester United Star Forward

Erik Ten Hag acknowledges Manchester United's star forward potential but emphasizes that he has a long journey ahead to become a world-class player.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Erik ten Hag has been under severe pressure given United's recent run of poor performances
Erik ten Hag has been under severe pressure given United's recent run of poor performances | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:07 IST, August 25th 2024