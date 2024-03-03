Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:59 IST

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic posted photos on Instagram of himself and the Milan team celebrating after the game, and was inundated with abusive comments.

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic and Mattia Zaccagni vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium | Image: AP
AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic has received a deluge of death threats and abuse on social media following their fiery 1-0 victory at Lazio in Serie A on Friday.

Lazio finished the match with eight men and Pulisic was involved in two of the three dismissals.

Pulisic posted photos on Instagram of himself and the Milan team celebrating after the game, and was inundated with abusive comments.

There were also plenty of messages of support for the American, including from Milan teammate Théo Hernandez, who wrote, “Puliiiii I am your security.”

Luca Pellegrini was sent off in the 67th minute following two yellow cards in quick succession — each for a foul on Pulisic — and Matteo Guendouzi was issued a straight red in stoppage time for reacting badly to a foul by the United States standout, who was also booked in the incident.

Lazio defender Adam Marušic was also sent off in stoppages.

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason hoping to revive a flagging club career. He has seven goals and provided six assists in 25 league matches.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 08:59 IST

