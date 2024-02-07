English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

AFC Asian Cup: Here's how it's still possible for India to qualify for Round of 16 despite 2 losses

After a poor showing in the AFC Asian Cup so far, the Indian Football Team will look to bounce back against Syria; can they still qualify for the RO16? Learn.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a crucial Group B encounter, India faces Syria in the AFC Asian Cup. India, following defeats to Australia and Uzbekistan, aims to salvage pride. Syria, seeking a strong finish, holds the advantage. Both teams will battle fiercely for a much-needed win, promising an intense and exciting clash. This is Sunil Chhetri’s last ever AFC Asian Cup tournament, and the 39-year-old legend has given his sweat and blood on the pitch for the national team. 

3 things you need to know 

  • India vs Syria will be played January 23, 2024
  • India lost their first match to Australia 
  • India lost their second match to Uzbekistan 

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo picks 2023/24 UCL favourites

Advertisement

Will India be able to qualify for the knock-out stages of the AFC Asian Cup despite 2 losses already?

India is now at the bottom of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B, facing a difficult trip through the competition. After losing their first two matches against Australia and Uzbekistan, India's chances of finishing in the top two of Group B have dwindled. The approaching vital encounter against Syria is not only a question of pride, but also a 'do-or-die' situation that will eventually decide the destiny of the Blue Tigers in this renowned championship.

Advertisement

In the early stages of the competition, India suffered their first loss in a hard-fought struggle against Australia, losing 2-0 despite their brave efforts. The second blow came from Uzbekistan, who defeated the squad 3-0, showing areas for growth.

As India prepares for their crucial group-stage encounter against Syria on January 23, the arithmetic is simple: a win is essential; the fans have shown their disappointment to Igor Stimac’s side and they will look to win the match. Anything less than a victory would result in an early elimination from the tournament and would mark one of the worst performances under Stimac. However, a win over Syria may not be enough for India to finish in the top two of Group B but could give them a little hope.

Advertisement

According to the current rankings, Australia and Uzbekistan are well-positioned to capture the top slots in Group B, making it a difficult assignment for Sunil Chhetri and co. to reach the summit.

Advertisement

To keep their AFC Asian Cup hopes alive, the Indian football team must win against Syria while also relying on external elements that are beyond their control. The qualification scenario is dependent on India finishing as one of the six groups' top four third-place teams. The permutations and combinations are complicated, with each goal, point, and outcome determining India's fate. In this case, it's not just about winning, but also about the margin of victory against Syria as they already have a negative goal difference of -5, which is essential in establishing their status as the third-placed team.

Igor Stimac and his side will need a miracle to advance to the knockout round of the AFC Asian Cup, regardless of the competition's status, but one thing is certain: the government must promote the sport more frequently in the country in order for India to be competitive on a global scale.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

15 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement