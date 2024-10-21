Published 19:19 IST, October 21st 2024
AFC Criticized for 'Unequal Treatment' Towards Mohun Bagan After Relocating Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Match
After AFC relocated the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's match to Dubai, Mohun Bagan SG have called out the Confederation for Unfair Treatment towards them.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo reacts in a match with Iran’s Persepolis during their AFC Champions League soccer match at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:19 IST, October 21st 2024