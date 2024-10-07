Published 16:25 IST, October 7th 2024
Mohun Bagan SG Considered ‘Withrawn’ After Team Avoids Travel Iran for Asian Champions League 2
Mohun Bagan Super Giants are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League 2 after the Kolkata-based club decided not to travel to Iran for ACL 2.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohun Bagan players celebrate against NorthEast United. | Image: ISL Media
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:48 IST, October 7th 2024