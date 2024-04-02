×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:26 IST

After initial reluctance, AIFF suspends Sharma for alleged physical assault of two women players

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had also asked the AIFF to take "quick" and "strong legal action" against the official.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday suspended its executive committee member Deepak Sharma until further notice for his alleged physical assault of two women players in Goa, two days after it stopped short of doing the same.

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division, had alleged that Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the AIFF asked Sharma to refrain from football-related activities till the conclusion of a probe by a panel into his alleged incident. Sharma was arrested by Goa police after the host state association lodged a complaint and later released on bail.

"The AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice," the national federation said in a release.

Advertisement

Before that, the Emergency Committee of the AIFF comprising president Kalyan Chaubey, vice-president N A Haris and treasurer Kipa Ajay, on Monday took stock of the complaints received from the players against Sharma.

Thereafter, a meeting of AIFF member associations was held on Monday night and "Sharma was called and heard for a few minutes before he was advised to leave the meeting".

Advertisement

In the complaint sent to the AIFF, the two players said, according to sources, that Sharma was mostly in an inebriated state and they were "scared for their lives".

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had also asked the AIFF to take "quick" and "strong legal action" against the official.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the AIFF also dissolved the three-member committee formed on March 30 to probe the incident, and instead referred the matter to its Disciplinary Committee.

"The AIFF is determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this. The case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently," Chuabey said.

Advertisement

"The AIFF has taken all steps necessary to ensure the safe passage of the complainants to their hometowns and will continue to provide any support that might be necessary." He said the AIFF has been at the forefront of development of women's football since he took charge as its president.

"There are currently 27,030 registered women players in the country with 15,293 registered between September 2022 and March 2024. The increase in number of women footballers in various age groups is one of the most encouraging trends," Chaubey said.

Advertisement

"This season, we started the IWL 2 for the first time, and there is a definite plan to introduce promotion and relegation in the IWL from the next season. India made their best-ever finish (runners-up) in Turkish Women's Cup recently and defeated European opponents." 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chennai

Viral video of drunk

a few seconds ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

2 minutes ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

4 minutes ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

5 minutes ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

6 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

9 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

10 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

11 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

12 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

13 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

17 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

20 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

22 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

23 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

30 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

32 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo