Updated March 4th, 2024 at 20:43 IST
Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in AFC Champions League match?
Know how to watch the Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Match live. Get hold of the live streaming details given and catch the action live.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Al Nassr will take on Al Ain in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Quarterfinal match. It is set to be an evenly contested match and will take place at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Know the pre-requisites of the match.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play Al Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League match?
Following Al Nassr's match against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo served a one-match ban owing to the offensive gesture towards the opposition fans. However, there are no complications left now and hence the 5-time Balon d'Or winner is expected to return in today's Champions League game.
Where will the Al Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League match take place?
The Al Ain vs Al-Nassr match AFC Champions League match will take place at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
At what time the Al Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League match will begin?
The Al Ain vs Al-Nassr match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST.
How to watch Al Ain vs Al-Nassr Live telecast in India?
Al Ain vs Al-Nassr match will live telecast on the Sports18 channel in India.
How to watch Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live streaming on the Fancode App .
How to watch Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live streaming in the UK?
Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live streaming will be available on DAZN in UK.
How to watch Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live streaming in the USA?
Al Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League live streaming will take place on Paramount + app.
Al Ain vs Al-Nassr predicted starting line-up
- Al Ain: Eisa; Erik, Autonne, Koumare, Al-Ahbabi; Palacios, Park, Kaku; Al-Shamsi, Atzili, Laba
- Al Nassr: Abdullah; Boushal, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Mane, Otavio, Ronaldo
Published March 4th, 2024 at 20:33 IST
