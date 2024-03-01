English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad LIVE streaming: Is Neymar playing tonight in Saudi Pro League match?

Here's everything to know about the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming and live telecast as Karim Benzema takes on Aleksandar Mitrović.

Republic Sports Desk
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad | Image:Al Hilal/Al Ittihad/X.com
The anticipation is soaring to new heights for the Saudi League showdown this weekend, as the giants of Jeddah, Al-Ittihad travel to the capital city of Riyadh to take on the league leaders and the only unbeaten team in league this season, Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena. Fans can witness the thrilling goal-scoring moments and all the high-adrenaline action on Friday, 1st March, from 10:30 PM IST.

The hosts, Al-Hilal, too, are on a tremendous run of form, currently unbeaten in the league and are leading the SPL table with 59 points from 21 matches. The most successful team in Asia, Al-Hilal, scored the highest number of goals in the league this season (64). The attack line is led by Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrović who is the second top-scorer in the league (19) - just four goals behind top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. The Serbian is joined by the likes of Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom on the frontline who both have a combined 19 goals among themselves in the league.

On the other hand, reigning SPL champions Al-Ittihad head into this match on the back of a brilliant three-match winning run having scored seven goals and conceding just once. Abderrazak Hamdallah is spearheading the attack for Al-Ittihad as he is the third joint-highest top scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season having scored 15 goals in 17 appearances. The Moroccan international is joined by 2022 Ballon D’or winner Karim Benzema who has 14 goal contributions in just 17 appearances for the club this season. Their lightning attack is supported by the likes of French midfield maestro N’golo Kante along with ex-Liverpool star Fabinho from the center of the pitch.

Will Neymar play in Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match in Saudi Pro League?

Neymar is yet to recover from his injury and will miss the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match. 

Here's everything to know about the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming and live telecast is available here:-

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League: How to watch the match in India, the UK, and the USA?

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming in India?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming will not be available in India but the match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live telecast in India?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live telecast is available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD on Friday, 1st March, from 10:30 PM onwards.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming in the UK?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming will be available on DAZN in the UK at 6:00 PM BST.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming in the USA?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming is available on FOX /fuboTV and it will start at 12:00 pm ET.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming in the Middle East?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live streaming is available on SSC and Shahid in Middle Eastern countries and will start at 9:00 pm.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:28 IST

