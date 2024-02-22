English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming: How to watch AFC Champions League match in India, UK, US & AUS?

Saudi club Al Hilal is all set to face face Sepahan in an AFC Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 of 2 match. Check out all the Live Streaming details here.

Pavitra Shome
Al Hilal in action
Al Hilal in action | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Al Hilal has been in a roll! With a 22-game win streak, the franchise has showcased that their domination is at it's peak despite not having Neymar. The 22-game win also includes a 3-1 first leg win. Both clubs have played five times, with two wins and one tie. Last week, Al Hilal defeated them 3-1. The Blue Waves' prowess may continue in the AFC Champions league Round of 16 leg 2 of 2 match. On the other hand, Sepahan are yet to bounce back as they are dealing with a four-match losing streak.

Also Read: HE IS NOT HUMAN! Lionel Messi’s unrealistic skills at MLS season opener match leaves fans stunned

AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Al Hilal vs Sepahan take place?

The Al Hilal vs Sepahan will take place from Thursday, February 22nd, and will take place from 11:30 PM onwards.

Where will the AFC Champions League match Al Hilal vs Sepahan take place?

The Al Hilal vs Sepahan will be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: 'We lacked...': Mikel Arteta criticizes critical errors leading to Arsenal's defeat against FC Porto

How to watch the AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Al Hilal vs Sepahan live telecast via Sports18 Network.

How to watch the AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming via Fancode.

How to watch the AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Al Hilal vs Sepahan live stream will be available on Triller TV. The practice will take place from 07:00 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming in US?

Fans in US can watch the Al Hilal vs Sepahan live stream will be available on Paramount+. The practice will take place from 01:00 AM ET onwards.

How to watch the AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming via Paramount+.

AFC Champions League Al Hilal vs Sepahan: Predicted XI

Al-Hilal: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Kanno, Al-Malki; Michael, Al-Hamdan, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Sepahan: Niazmand; Rezaeian, Dabo, Daneshgar, Zakipour; Shekari, Ghorbani; Ahmadzadeh, Karimi, Rezaei; Asadi

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 12:35 IST

