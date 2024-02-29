Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today's Saudi Pro League match?

Let's take a look at details related to how to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm live streaming. Plus, will Cristiano Ronaldo play in today's Saudi Pro League match?

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Today's Saudi Pro League matchup at 10:30 pm sees Al-Nassr facing off against Al-Hazm. The two teams have displayed contrasting forms, with Al-Nassr boasting 17 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses, while Al-Hazm has secured 2 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. With Al-Nassr's strong goal-scoring record, particularly in their last five wins, and the match taking place at Al-Awwal Stadium, the encounter promises an exciting display of football prowess. However, they suffered a major blow ahead of this match in a crucial stage, when their arch-rivals Al-Hilal edged them with 7 points for the spot at the top of the table. 

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm match?

No, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to play the match against Al-Hazm as he has been suspended for 1 match in the Saudi Pro League after his offensive gesture in their last match. 

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm will be played at theAl-Awwal Stadium.

Advertisement

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm will be played at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday ,February 29, 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shaheen questions PCB's timing in terminating Haris Rauf's contract

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm  Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 12 P.M. ET in the USA.

Also Read: Guardiola Sounds Alarm On Chelsea Star's 'INCREDIBLE THREAT'

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. BST in the UK.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

15 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

18 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

15 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7-6.9% in December quarter: Report

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. IndiGo to expand domestic reach with six new routes

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 30,000 Since Start of Israel-Hamas War

    World11 minutes ago

  4. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo