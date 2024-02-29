Advertisement

Today's Saudi Pro League matchup at 10:30 pm sees Al-Nassr facing off against Al-Hazm. The two teams have displayed contrasting forms, with Al-Nassr boasting 17 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses, while Al-Hazm has secured 2 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. With Al-Nassr's strong goal-scoring record, particularly in their last five wins, and the match taking place at Al-Awwal Stadium, the encounter promises an exciting display of football prowess. However, they suffered a major blow ahead of this match in a crucial stage, when their arch-rivals Al-Hilal edged them with 7 points for the spot at the top of the table.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm match?

No, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to play the match against Al-Hazm as he has been suspended for 1 match in the Saudi Pro League after his offensive gesture in their last match.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm will be played at theAl-Awwal Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm will be played at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday ,February 29, 2024.

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 12 P.M. ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. BST in the UK.

