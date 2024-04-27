Advertisement

Today's Saudi Pro League match scheduled at 11:30 pm features a showdown between Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr. Al-Nassr is coming off a string of victories, securing the second spot in the standings, while Al-Khaleej seeks to improve their position. With Al-Nassr's impressive performance and Al-Khaleej's determination to climb the ranks, this match promises to be an intense battle at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Khaleej. He will be returning after serving a 1-match suspension in the SPL.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej will be played at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 2:00 P.M. ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7:00 P.m. BST in the UK.