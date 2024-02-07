Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Lionel Messi in Riyadh Season Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is set to face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a exhibition match on Thursday. Get hold of whether CR7 will play owing to injury.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

 In a historic friendly match, Inter Miami will face Al-Nassr on February 1, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena. This encounter marks the anticipated meeting between football icons Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr. Their final duel promises to captivate fans worldwide, ensuring an unforgettable "last dance" for these legendary players.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami will be played tomorrow 
  • Al-Nassr cancelled the pre-season China tour owing to Ronaldo’s injury
  • CR7 suffered a calf injury and has been out of action since January 

Also Read: UK lawmakers are annoyed that Abramovich's frozen Chelsea funds

Advertisement

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Thursday? 

Ronaldo's involvement in the forthcoming encounter versus Inter Miami has been called into question, setting up a highly anticipated showdown following claims of a reunion between football legends Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. The Riyadh Season Cup's promotional activities are in full swing, with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Kingdom's General Authority for Entertainment, referring to the February 1 match between Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Messi's Inter Miami as the "Last Dance," a reference to their storied rivalry at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Amid high expectations, questions over Ronaldo's fitness and the future of the Riyadh Season Cup loom if the Portuguese star is unable to compete. Recent setbacks during Al Nassr's journey to China, including the postponement of scheduled friendly owing to Ronaldo's muscle issue, have prompted concerns about his fitness for the forthcoming encounter. While Al Nassr verified the cancellations via social media outlets, questions remain concerning the possible impact on the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami game.

Although Ronaldo's absence would significantly disrupt the highly anticipated match, there is yet no hint of a postponement. The disparity between Al Nassr's planned fixtures in China and the Riyadh Season Cup emphasises the complications of Ronaldo's availability. Despite being a big character in Saudi Arabia's football environment, Ronaldo's injury has diverted focus away from Al Nassr's games in China, emphasising Messi's critical role in generating interest and public attention for the Riyadh Season.

Advertisement

Also Read: Neymar finally responds to being called 'FAT' by critics

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his physique ahead of the ‘Last Dance’ between the GOATS 

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his muscular physique ahead of the ‘Last dance’. Ronaldo recently pleased followers on social media with a demonstration of his outstanding strength and conditioning in preparation for the forthcoming Saudi Pro League season, which begins in mid-February. In a recent Instagram post, the 38-year-old football veteran expressed as a result and preparedness for Al-Nassr's friendly encounter against Inter Miami, sparking global interest. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info13 minutes ago

  4. Kyle Larson tests the limits of his Indy 500 ride at Phoenix Raceway

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement