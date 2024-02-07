Advertisement

In a historic friendly match, Inter Miami will face Al-Nassr on February 1, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena. This encounter marks the anticipated meeting between football icons Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr. Their final duel promises to captivate fans worldwide, ensuring an unforgettable "last dance" for these legendary players.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami will be played tomorrow

Al-Nassr cancelled the pre-season China tour owing to Ronaldo’s injury

CR7 suffered a calf injury and has been out of action since January

Also Read: UK lawmakers are annoyed that Abramovich's frozen Chelsea funds

Advertisement

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Thursday?

Ronaldo's involvement in the forthcoming encounter versus Inter Miami has been called into question, setting up a highly anticipated showdown following claims of a reunion between football legends Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. The Riyadh Season Cup's promotional activities are in full swing, with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Kingdom's General Authority for Entertainment, referring to the February 1 match between Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Messi's Inter Miami as the "Last Dance," a reference to their storied rivalry at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Amid high expectations, questions over Ronaldo's fitness and the future of the Riyadh Season Cup loom if the Portuguese star is unable to compete. Recent setbacks during Al Nassr's journey to China, including the postponement of scheduled friendly owing to Ronaldo's muscle issue, have prompted concerns about his fitness for the forthcoming encounter. While Al Nassr verified the cancellations via social media outlets, questions remain concerning the possible impact on the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami game.

Although Ronaldo's absence would significantly disrupt the highly anticipated match, there is yet no hint of a postponement. The disparity between Al Nassr's planned fixtures in China and the Riyadh Season Cup emphasises the complications of Ronaldo's availability. Despite being a big character in Saudi Arabia's football environment, Ronaldo's injury has diverted focus away from Al Nassr's games in China, emphasising Messi's critical role in generating interest and public attention for the Riyadh Season.

Advertisement

Also Read: Neymar finally responds to being called 'FAT' by critics

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his physique ahead of the ‘Last Dance’ between the GOATS

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his muscular physique ahead of the ‘Last dance’. Ronaldo recently pleased followers on social media with a demonstration of his outstanding strength and conditioning in preparation for the forthcoming Saudi Pro League season, which begins in mid-February. In a recent Instagram post, the 38-year-old football veteran expressed as a result and preparedness for Al-Nassr's friendly encounter against Inter Miami, sparking global interest.