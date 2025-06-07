Amid Al-Nassr Future Speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On FIFA Club World Cup Rumours: 'It's Decided'

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been the subject of debate in the last few weeks. The Al-Nassr star hasn't renewed his contract with the Saudi Pro League clubs and could be open to venturing into a new challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo Rejects Possibility Of Appearing In the FIFA Club World Cup

Despite his goal-scoring traits, Al-Nassr failed to lift the Saudi Pro League title on the last two occasions. The 40-year-old netted 25 goals in the Saudi Arabian top flight and finished at the top of the goal-scoring charts for the second successive year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had further teased Ronaldo's exit from Al-Nassr, insisting the player would appear in the upcoming FIFA Club World Team. But ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League final against Spain, he has rejected all the possibilities.

As quoted by eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano, he said, “It’s practically decided, I will NOT BE AT THE CLUB WORLD CUP”,

“It’s almost decided that I will not take part at the FIFA Club World Cup despite receiving many invitations and proposals… the decision is almost made on my side”.

“There have been talks, contacts… but you can’t be at all competitions, you’ve to think about short, medium and long term. So despite approaches, it’s decided”.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Will Face Spain In UEFA Nations League Final