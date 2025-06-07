Amid Al-Nassr Future Speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On FIFA Club World Cup Rumours: 'It's Decided'

Updated 7 June 2025 at 18:22 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been the subject of debate in the last few weeks. The Al-Nassr star hasn't renewed his contract with the Saudi Pro League clubs and could be open to venturing into a new challenge.
Despite his goal-scoring traits, Al-Nassr failed to lift the Saudi Pro League title on the last two occasions. The 40-year-old netted 25 goals in the Saudi Arabian top flight and finished at the top of the goal-scoring charts for the second successive year.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino had further teased Ronaldo's exit from Al-Nassr, insisting the player would appear in the upcoming FIFA Club World Team. But ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League final against Spain, he has rejected all the possibilities.
As quoted by eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano, he said, “It’s practically decided, I will NOT BE AT THE CLUB WORLD CUP”,
“It’s almost decided that I will not take part at the FIFA Club World Cup despite receiving many invitations and proposals… the decision is almost made on my side”.
“There have been talks, contacts… but you can’t be at all competitions, you’ve to think about short, medium and long term. So despite approaches, it’s decided”.
Ronaldo could lift his second UEFA Nations League title if Portugal get the better of Spain at the Allianza on Sunday. He scored the winner against Germany and further extended his international goal tally to 137. With an eye on the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, the Portuguese would definitely want to eye that coveted title, which has eluded him throughout his football career. The former Manchester United star is expected to feature in the summit clash from the start and given his stupendous form, the Spanish defenders will be aware of his threat.
