Amid Player-Coach Unrest Controversy East Bengal FC Part Ways With Cleiton Silva Ahead Of Super Cup

Ahead of the Super Cup, East Bengal have announced the departure of Cleiton Silva from the club. The Brazilian failed to find the target in the recently concluded Indian Super League season.

East Bengal Terminate Cleiton Silva's Contract

There were reports of unrest between him and coach Oscar Bruzon and the Brazilian reportedly left the field in the midst of a friendly match with Chennaiyin FC. Cleiton led East Bengal to the Super Cup title with an extra-time winner against Odisha FC, which allowed the Red And Golds to return to the AFC for the first time in the last few years.

Cleiton joined East Bengal from Bengaluru FC in 2022, but since the arrival of Oscar Bruzon, he fell much behind in the pecking order. As per Anandabazar, despite the coach's reservations regarding Cleiton, the club didn't want to relieve him of his contract. But the 38 year old wanted to terminate the contract on a mutual consent.

East Bengal Still Resurrect Their Season With AFC Glory

Despite East Bengal finishing 9th in the ISL, they still have an outside chance of restoring their place in Asia. The winner of the Super Cup will get a shot at AFC glory as they will have the chance to take part in the 2025–26 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) Playoffs. East Bengal are scheduled to face Kerala Blasters on April 20 in Bhubaneswar.