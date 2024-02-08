Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann passes the ball during the Champions League, Group E soccer match between Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid at the Feyenoord stadium | Image: AP

Antoine Griezmann scored against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday to surpass Luis Aragonés as Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer with 174 goals.

Griezmann scored the milestone goal with a right-footed shot from outside the area in the 37th minute to even the match at 2-2.

Aragonés reached his mark in 370 matches, while Griezmann needed 368 games with the club.

Griezmann went scoreless in three straight games since tying Aragonés with a pair of goals against Getafe in the Spanish league in December.

The France international is in his eight season with Atletico. His first stint with the club was from 2014-19 before joining Barcelona for what were two mostly disappointing seasons. He returned to Atletico in 2021 on a one-year loan that was extended into the 2022-23 season.

Atletico then reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Griezmann in a move that allowed him to play more minutes with Diego Simeone's team.

The clubs had been in a contractual dispute that was limiting he 32-year-old forward’s opportunities as Atletico reportedly would have had to pay Barcelona 40 million euros ($43.8 million) if his playing time surpassed a certain number of minutes.

Griezmann, who previously played for Real Sociedad, signed a contract with Atletico until June 2026.