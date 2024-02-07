Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Are Lionel Messi and Neymar playing tonight in Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami match?

Inter Miami will take on Al-Hilal in the Asian stretch of the pre-season friendlies. Thus, will Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. come face-to-face tonight?

Prateek Arya
Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.
Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. | Image:AP
Inter Miami will kick-start its Asian leg of the friendly matches today. To initiate the proceedings, the Herons will take on the Saudi club Al-Hilal. On paper, the contest is set to bring together the star trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr. together. So, are the stars aligned for an MSN reunion? Let's find out.

3 things you need to know

  • Inter Miami will take on Al-Hilal in the pre-season friendly today
  • The match will take place at Kingdom Arena
  • Inter Miami lost the match against FC Dallas 1-0.

After Lionel Messi's sensational arrival in Inter Miami, his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets also joined the Miami squad in the summer. The Blaugrana legends showcased their old camaraderie on the field recently when Inter Miami played against the fellow MLS club FC Dallas.

To further up the ante in the pre-season, Inter Miami will take on Al-Hilal today. The Saudi Pro League club roped in Neymar Jr. from PSG this summer. Thus, if not in the same team, the encounter sets the possibility of bringing the old combination of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar on the same field. So, will we see an earnest moment between the stalwarts, will Messi and Neymar feature in the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match-up?

Also Read | PSG blows two-goal lead in home draw with Brest

Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal: Is Lionel Messi playing tonight Riyadh Season Cup friendly?

Lionel Messi started in the match against FC Dallas, and later in the match was subbed. Since the preseason's objective is to build fitness ahead of the MLS season, therefore, being the side's most constructive attacker, a fully fit Messi would be required. Hence, considering that Lionel Messi is expected to feature again tonight.

With Messi, Luis Suarez is expected to grace the field as well.

Also Read | Inter beat Fiorentina and move back top of Serie A

Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal: Is Neymar Jr. playing tonight in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match?

While the M and S of MSN will most likely get some minutes in the match, unfortunately, Neymar Jr. will not play the match. The Brazilian is still recovering from the knee injury that he incurred in October 2023.

Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal live streaming: How to watch Messi in action?

Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match can be live streamed on MLS Season pass on Apple TV in India, the UK and the USA.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal live telecast?

Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal live telecast will not be available anywhere. The match can be watched on Youtube, Apple TV+ and MLS channels. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

