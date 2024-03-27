Advertisement

The reigning FIFA World Cup champions, Argentina, will face off in an International friendly match against Costa Rica at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Argentina will try to gain as much playing time as possible and hone their strategies under Lionel Scaloni's guidance as the 2024 Copa America approaches. Following a 3-0 victory over El Salvador, the world champion will want to keep up its good play and earn another victory. Contrarily, Costa Rica has struggled recently and was eliminated from the Nations League quarterfinals after falling to Panama 6-1.

Argentina vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

Will Lionel Messi play in the Argentina vs Costa Rica International friendlies match?

Unfortunately, the fans who will be there to watch the match at the Coliseum will not be able to see Lionel Messi as he sustained an injury while playing for Inter Miami. He is currently rehabbing from the injury.

When will the Argentina vs Costa Rica take place?

The Argentina vs Costa Rica match will commence on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024. The match will begin at 08:20 AM IST onwards

Where will the Argentina vs Costa Rica take place?

The Argentina vs Costa Rica will be hosted at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica live telecast via Sony Sports Network

How to watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Argentina vs Costa Rica Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.

How to watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica Live Streaming in UK?

Fans in the UK cannot watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica Live Streaming as there are currently no broadcasting options for fans. The match will kick off from 02:45 AM GMT.

How to watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica Live Streaming in US ?

Fans in the UK can watch the Argentina vs Costa Rica Live telecast via CBS Network, Fox Deportes. The live streaming will take place at Fubo and FOX Sports app/website The match will on March 26th at 10:45 PM ET.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Predicted XI

Argentina: Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Martinez, Alvarez

Costa Rica: Navas (GK), Dosman, Cascante, Arboine, Calvo, Mora, Campbell, Galo, Brenes, Zamora, Ugalde