Updated 24 October 2025 at 21:38 IST
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Delivers Fitness Update On Gabriel Magalhaes Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash: 'He Hasn't Been Able To Train'
Gabriel Magalhaes sustained an injury during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the previous UCL 2025-2026 matchweek.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Premier League 2025-2026: Arsenal will square off against Crystal Palace in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Sunday, October 26.
The Gunners hold the top spot in the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 19 points after playing eight matches. Arsenal had a stupendous start to the ongoing 2025-2026 season. The London-based club are unbeaten in their past five matches. Arsenal are high on confidence before the Crystal Palace match after they have conceded only three goals so far in the ongoing Premier League season.
ALSO READ: Lionel Messi To Stay In MLS; Details Of His Contract Extension With Inter Miami CF Revealed
Gabriel Magalhães Sustains Injury During Arsenal's 4-0 Win Over Atletico Madrid In UCL
Arsenal are coming into this match after clinching a dominating 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their previous UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 match. It was Viktor Gyökeres' brace and lone goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhães that helped the Gunners seal a dominating win.
Advertisement
Injury struck Arsenal again when Gabriel Magalhães had to leave the field in the 72nd minute of the match against Madrid, when the Brazilian felt discomfort.
ALSO READ: AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Groups, Venues, Fixtures, Live Streaming, And All You Need To Know
Advertisement
Mikel Arteta Provides Update On Magalhães' Injury
While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta opened up on Gabriel Magalhães' injury and revealed that the 7-year-old did not train after he was subbed off against Atletico Madrid. The head coach added that if Gabriel's fitness is observed in the next 24 hours, then the decision will be made whether he will play in the upcoming match or not.
"Big Gabi had to leave the pitch with an issue and he hasn't been able to train yet, so let's see how he evolves in the next 24 hours to see whether he's available or not for the weekend." Mikel Arteta told reporters ahead of the match.
Gabriel Magalhães joined Arsenal in September 2020. Following this, he has played 222 matches for the Gunners, scoring 22 goals. In the ongoing 2025-2026 season, the Brazilian played 12 matches in which he scored two goals and two assists.