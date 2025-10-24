Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Delivers Fitness Update On Gabriel Magalhaes Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash: 'He Hasn't Been Able To Train'

Premier League 2025-2026: Arsenal will square off against Crystal Palace in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Sunday, October 26.

The Gunners hold the top spot in the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 19 points after playing eight matches. Arsenal had a stupendous start to the ongoing 2025-2026 season. The London-based club are unbeaten in their past five matches. Arsenal are high on confidence before the Crystal Palace match after they have conceded only three goals so far in the ongoing Premier League season.

Gabriel Magalhães Sustains Injury During Arsenal's 4-0 Win Over Atletico Madrid In UCL

Arsenal are coming into this match after clinching a dominating 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their previous UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 match. It was Viktor Gyökeres' brace and lone goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhães that helped the Gunners seal a dominating win.

Injury struck Arsenal again when Gabriel Magalhães had to leave the field in the 72nd minute of the match against Madrid, when the Brazilian felt discomfort.

Mikel Arteta Provides Update On Magalhães' Injury

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta opened up on Gabriel Magalhães' injury and revealed that the 7-year-old did not train after he was subbed off against Atletico Madrid. The head coach added that if Gabriel's fitness is observed in the next 24 hours, then the decision will be made whether he will play in the upcoming match or not.

"Big Gabi had to leave the pitch with an issue and he hasn't been able to train yet, so let's see how he evolves in the next 24 hours to see whether he's available or not for the weekend." Mikel Arteta told reporters ahead of the match.