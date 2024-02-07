English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Arsenal vs Liverpool live streaming: How to watch the Premier League game live in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match, let's pay heed to the pre-requisites and find out how to watch the ARS vs LIV game live.

Republic Sports Desk
Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gripped with an intriguing title race, the Premier League 2023/24 season will witness the battle between the formidable contenders Arsenal and Liverpool today. At present, Liverpool are at the top of the standings. However, Arsenal are not afar, and only 5 points are differentiating the two teams. 

Thus, the Gunners can further intensify the race at Emirates today. And should they secure the win, they will leapfrog Manchester City, who are also at 46 points. City however has a one-game cushion. As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men will be buoyed by the neat 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the midweek. Hence, with both teams not willing to resort to anything but a victory, it will enthralling to see who comes on top today.

Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the match, let's pay heed to the pre-requisites and find out how to watch the ARS vs LIV game live.

When is the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match taking place?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, February 4.

Where is the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match taking place?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

At What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League live telecast in India?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in the USA?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be live-streamed on Fudo TV in the USA.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in the UK?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be live-streamed on TNT Sports in the USA.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League game?

Advertisement

Arsenal Likely Line-up: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Liverpool Likely Line-up: Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement