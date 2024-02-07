Advertisement

Gripped with an intriguing title race, the Premier League 2023/24 season will witness the battle between the formidable contenders Arsenal and Liverpool today. At present, Liverpool are at the top of the standings. However, Arsenal are not afar, and only 5 points are differentiating the two teams.

Thus, the Gunners can further intensify the race at Emirates today. And should they secure the win, they will leapfrog Manchester City, who are also at 46 points. City however has a one-game cushion. As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men will be buoyed by the neat 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the midweek. Hence, with both teams not willing to resort to anything but a victory, it will enthralling to see who comes on top today.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's pay heed to the pre-requisites and find out how to watch the ARS vs LIV game live.

When is the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match taking place?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, February 4.

Where is the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match taking place?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

At What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League live telecast in India?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in the USA?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be live-streamed on Fudo TV in the USA.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in the UK?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be live-streamed on TNT Sports in the USA.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League game?

Arsenal Likely Line-up: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Liverpool Likely Line-up: Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

