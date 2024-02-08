Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

As Jenni Hermoso looks on, Aitana Bonmatí hails 'powerful generation of women'

As World Cup champion Aitana Bonmati accepted FIFA's award for the greatest female football player on Monday, Jenni Hermoso who has spearheaded the fight against sexism in women's football in Spain, was watching from inside the Hammersmith Apollo theatre.

Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona's and Spain's Aitana Bonmati accepts the Best Women's Player award during the FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London | Image: AP
World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí hailed a “powerful generation of women” on Monday in accepting FIFA's award as best female soccer player.

Looking on inside the Hammersmith Apollo theater was Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso, who has spearheaded the fight against sexism in women's soccer in Spain.

Hermoso was on the shortlist for the award, along with runner-up Linda Caicedo of Colombia.

Bonmatí and Hermoso helped Spain win its first Women's World Cup , beating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney last August.

The 33-year-old Hermoso was forcibly kissed on the lips by then-Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales during the trophy ceremony. Hermoso recently testified at a Madrid court as part of a sexual assault case against Rubiales.

“I’m proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world,” Bonmatí said in English.

The 25-year-old Spain playmaker won her first Ballon d’Or award last October. She took home a UEFA award in August, and used her acceptance speech to support Hermoso.

Rubiales eventually resigned three weeks after the Aug. 20 final. Women’s team coach Jorge Vilda also left his post in the fallout.

Hermoso recently stated that Vilda also had to go because players felt he routinely invaded their privacy .

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

