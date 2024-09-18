sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:39 IST, September 18th 2024

Aston Villa mourns a club great and wins on its return to Europe's top tier after 41 years

Aston Villa did it for Gary Shaw, and in some style.Villa returned to top-tier European competition after 41 years away with a 3-0 win over Swiss club Young Boys. It was a day after the death of club great Shaw, a forward who won the 1982 European Cup with Villa.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the EPL soccer match between Luton Town and Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road Stadium | Image: AP
06:39 IST, September 18th 2024