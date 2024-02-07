Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Montjuic stadium | Image: AP

Athletic Club and FC Barcelona will compete in the quarterfinal of the Copa Del Rey tournament. It will be an away match for Blaugrana, which will take place in Bilbao, Spain. Barca came off a loss in the Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid, but they have been on an upward trajectory with back-to-back wins. Barca has a favourable chance to seal a win, but Athletic will not back down and give a strong competition.

Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming, Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match take place?

The Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match kicks off on Thursday, January 14th, 2024 at 02:00 AM IST.

Where will the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match take place?

The Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match will take place at San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain.

How to watch the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match via FanCode. However, there will be no live telecast of the play.

How to watch the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages. The Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match will start at 08:30 PM GMT.

How to watch the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal match via ESPN2. The Live Stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ from 03:30 PM EST.

Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal: Predicted XIs

Predicted Barcelona XI: Pena; Fort, Kounde, Araujo, Balde; Pedri, Gundogan, de Jong; Torres, Lewandowski, Felix.

Predicted Athletic Club XI: Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Herrera, Prados; Muniain, Sancet, N. Williams; Villalibre.