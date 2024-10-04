Published 12:57 IST, October 4th 2024
Atlanta United takes on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action
United is 8-9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 156 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Atlanta United's Miles Robinson (12) runs during the first half of an MLS soccer match against DC United | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:57 IST, October 4th 2024