Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch the Bundesliga match in India, UK & US?

Augsburg and Bayern Munich will compete in a Bundesliga match at the WWK Arena. Check out all the live streaming and predicted XI details here.

Pavitra Shome
Harry Kane
Harry Kane, left, gets in a shot as Hoffenheim's Ozan Kabak challenges during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena in Munich | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
German Football stalwarts Bayern Munich will look to improve their standings in the Bundesliga and will attempt to make the chase for the top position currently held by Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Both teams come into the encounter fresh off victories in the league. While Jess Thorup's team won 2-0 away to Borussia Monchengladbach the previous matchday, Bayern Munich defeated Union Berlin 1-0.

3 things you need to know 

  • This will be an away match for Bayern Munich
  • Bayern are currently number 02 in the Bundesliga Standings
  • Augsburg are currently number 10 in the Bundesliga Standings

Also Read: Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins French league thriller

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Bundesliga Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match take place? 

The Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match kicks off on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match take place? 

The Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany.

How to watch the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read: Nathan Ake keeps alive Man City treble trophy defense after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup

How to watch the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages. The Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will start at 02:30 PM GMT.

How to watch the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match via ESPN. The Live Stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ from 09:30 PM EST. 

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Predicted XIs

Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Augsburg predicted lineup: Dahmen; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Iago; Engels, Rexhbecaj, Jensen; Vargas; Demirovic, Tietz.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

