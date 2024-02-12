Advertisement

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is eager to return to duty after injuring his ankle in a 4-0 La Liga win against Girona on Saturday, February 10. Los Blancos went wild in a top-of-the-table duel at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior opened the floodgates in the sixth minute, and there would be no turning back.

Also Read | Vinicius Jr's sensational strike steals the show against Girona-WATCH

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham suffers ankle-sprain

Bellingham scored either side of the halftime to put Madrid out of reach, and Rodrygo Goes completed the scoring midway through the second half to put Carlo Ancelotti's side five points clear at the top. However, Bellingham's brace came with a price. The Englishman was substituted in the 57th minute, just after scoring his second goal of the game. Los Blancos later confirmed that Bellingham had suffered a high-grade left-ankle sprain and may take 3-4 weeks to recover. After the unfortunate news got the air, fans flooded in "get well soon" messages. Bellingham acknowledged the gesture and tweeted that he would be back in 'no time'.

Advertisement

"Back in no time, your messages have kept me positive. Gracias (thank you) Madridistas!"

Back in no time, your messages have kept me positive. Gracias Madridistas!🤍 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) February 11, 2024

After the win against Girona at home, Los Blancos have further solidified their lead at the top of the La Liga table. After 24 games they have garnered 61 points and have suffered just one defeat in the league till now.

Also Read | Real Madrid's 4-0 rout of Girona. Bellingham nets 2 before hurting foot

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham's exponential rise in world football

Jude Bellingham came in as a typical Galactico signing of Real Madrid. Ahead of the start of his stint in Spain, fans' expectations were above par, but the player's delivery has breached all the fictitious standards. With Karim Benzema gone, it was always a burning question that who would come up with the goals. To everyone's surprise, midfielder Jude Bellingham has filled the void effectively. The 20-year-old has so far scored 16 goals in La Liga itself, and has scored four more in other competitions. Thus it would be safe to say that the splurging by Florentino Perez and the coaching of Carlo Ancelotti has established yet another world-beater.

Advertisement