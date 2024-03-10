Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium | Image: AP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made an incredible €200 million offer for Lamine Yamal, but Barcelona reportedly turned it down as it was a major reported move from the French giants in an attempt to replace Kylian Mbappe. According to Spanish reporter Luis Rojo, PSG has determined that Yamal is the best option to replace Mbappe, who is anticipated to leave Parc des Princes for Real Madrid at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Lamine Yamal has gone on to become a crucial part of FC Barcelona

Yamal is considered one of Europe's most promising young talents, even at the age of sixteen. He became the youngest player to represent Barcelona and quickly made a name for himself at Camp Nou. This season, Yamal has made 37 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his brilliance and flexibility with six goals and seven assists.

With Neymar's €222 million move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, Lamine Yamal would be the second most expensive acquisition in football history, having received a reported €200 million bid from PSG. Recent financial difficulties at Barcelona have resulted in the departure of a number of well-known players. Due to financial difficulties, Lionel Messi famously departed the team in 2021 and joined PSG.

The task of replacing Kylian Mbappe, who is recognised as one of the best forwards in the world of football, falls on PSG. With 34 goals and seven assists in 34 games across all competitions, the French captain has had an incredible season. According to reports, Mbappe has already signed a deal with Real Madrid, ending his six-year stay at PSG after he decided not to renew his contract with the French club.

Kylian Mbappe has showcased his exceptional talent at both Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. With PSG, he has made 294 appearances, scoring an impressive 246 goals and providing 105 assists. During his time at Monaco, Mbappe featured in 60 matches, scoring 27 goals, and delivering 16 assists, further solidifying his reputation as a prolific forward.