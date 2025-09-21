Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Marcus Rashford celebrating after scoring against Newcastle United in UCL | Image: AP

La Liga 2025-2026: FC Barcelona will square off against Getafe in their upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture on Monday, September 22, at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Both Barcelona and Getafe have faced 30 times against each other. However, it's the Catalan-based club who have an edge over Getafe. Barcelona have clinched 21 wins, while Getafe have sealed two victories. Meanwhile, seven matches have ended in a draw.

Barcelona had a great start to the 2025-2026 season. The Catalan-based club clinched four wins in their previous five matches. One of their last five games ended in a draw. The Catalans are coming into this match after sealing a 1-2 win over Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona hold the second place on the table with 10 points and have a goal difference of +10.

On the other hand, Getafe had a sloppy start to the ongoing 2025-2026 season. In their previous five fixtures, Getafe clinched three wins and conceded two defeats. They are coming into this match after sealing a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on September 13.

Getafe hold sixth place on the La Liga standings with nine points and have a goal difference of +2.

Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Where Will The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, Barcelona, Spain.

What Time Will The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?