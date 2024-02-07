English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Barcelona vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: How to watch LA Liga match in India, UK & US?

Ahead of the start of the Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.

Prateek Arya
FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After getting eliminated from the Copa Del Rey 2023/24 tournament, a shaky FC Barcelona will host Villareal at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The Blaugurana club is seeking solidarity following a tough stretch, and Villareal on the other hand also wants a positive result. On paper, Barcelona will come out as the favourites, but considering their current form and Villareal's dire situation, all three results are probable. Thus, with all to look forward to an intriguing match action is apparently in the waits.

3 things you need to know

  • FC Barcelona vs Villareal to take place on January 27, 2024
  • The match will take place at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
  • FC Barcelona are currently 3rd on the league table

Ahead of the start of the match, let's check out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | Atletico signs young Antwerp midfielder Vermeeren

What date will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be played on Saturday, January 27.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be played at the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match begin?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Also Read | West Ham signs Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be televised live on the Sports18 network in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF live streaming of the Laliga match in India?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF live streaming of the Laliga match in the USA?

ESPN is the current home of La Liga in the USA. 

Advertisement

How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF live streaming of the Laliga match in the UK?

La Liga coverage is split across Viaplay, formerly Premier Sports, and ITV in the UK.

Advertisement

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match?

  • FC Barcelona Predicted Lineup: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Torres
  • Villarreal Predicted Line-up: Jorgensen; Femenia, Bailly, Cuenca, Moreno; Akhomach, Comesana, Coquelin, Baena; Moreno, Sorloth
Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Consume These Teas To Boost Your Immune System

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement