After getting eliminated from the Copa Del Rey 2023/24 tournament, a shaky FC Barcelona will host Villareal at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The Blaugurana club is seeking solidarity following a tough stretch, and Villareal on the other hand also wants a positive result. On paper, Barcelona will come out as the favourites, but considering their current form and Villareal's dire situation, all three results are probable. Thus, with all to look forward to an intriguing match action is apparently in the waits.

3 things you need to know

FC Barcelona vs Villareal to take place on January 27, 2024

The match will take place at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

FC Barcelona are currently 3rd on the league table

Ahead of the start of the match, let's check out how to watch the match live.

What date will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be played on Saturday, January 27.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be played at the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match begin?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be televised live on the Sports18 network in India.

How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF live streaming of the Laliga match in India?

The FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF live streaming of the Laliga match in the USA?

ESPN is the current home of La Liga in the USA.

How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF live streaming of the Laliga match in the UK?

La Liga coverage is split across Viaplay, formerly Premier Sports, and ITV in the UK.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF Laliga match?

FC Barcelona Predicted Lineup: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Torres

Villarreal Predicted Line-up: Jorgensen; Femenia, Bailly, Cuenca, Moreno; Akhomach, Comesana, Coquelin, Baena; Moreno, Sorloth