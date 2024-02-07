English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Bayern Munich star weighs in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

A Bayern Munich star recently shares thoughts on the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, regarding their status as the greatest of all time.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
Over the past 15 years, the football world has witnessed an amazing debate over the two titans, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to decide who is the greatest player in history. While followers of bygone eras could battle over symbols like Pele or Diego Maradona, followers of the twenty-first century have been absorbed in an ongoing debate concerning the legends of Argentina and Portugal.

Bayern Munich star gives his verdict on the GOAT debate

 The Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic recently voiced his opinion in the ongoing discussion on who the greatest player in football is—endorsing Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi.

Since their unmatched abilities and accomplishments have left fans debating who the best player of all time is, both Ronaldo and Messi are regarded as giants of the game.

In his perspective, Pavlovic contributes to the current conversation by adamantly endorsing the Portuguese superstar as the greatest of all time. The young German athlete made no qualms about selecting Ronaldo over Messi when asked (as reported by CristianoXtra). He said: 

“Ronaldo.”

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had incredible careers 

At 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo had an incredible career filled with unmatched achievement in European football. Among his accomplishments is the remarkable feat of winning five UEFA Champions League titles, a record that has never been surpassed by any other player in history.

Ronaldo, a legendary icon for Real Madrid and Manchester United, is the all-time leader in goals scored in club football with 739 goals and 236 assists in 993 games. His successes go beyond national leagues; he has had successful campaigns in Spain, England, and Italy. In addition, he is the all-time leading goalscorer in international football with 128 goals in 205 games played.

However, 36-year-old Lionel Messi has also had a fantastic career marked by a prodigious amount of goals scored and other awards. Messi has made a lasting impression on the football world despite Ronaldo's domination, which culminated in his greatest accomplishment of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

In 889 club games, Messi has amassed outstanding stats of 721 goals and 344 assists. Incredibly, he won 10 La Liga titles during his time at Barcelona. More recently, he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, where he won two Ligue 1 titles. Both Messi and Ronaldo are currently playing for Inter Miami in MLS and Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League, and these 2 stars have performed incredibly well for the both clubs as they near the end of their career.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

