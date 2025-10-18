Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Live In India?

Bayern Munich will aim to maintain its winning run when they host Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match at Allianz Arena. Both teams have remained unbeaten in the German top tier, and tempers are expected to flare in the Der Klassiker.

Dortmund have showcased a good brand of football, and they need to take up their chances against the Bavarians. They are currently four points off the defending Bundesliga champions in the points table and need a win to reduce the gap. They haven't lost an away game since their 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in March.

On the other hand, Bayern have looked like a well-oiled unit and have been scoring goals for fun. Harry Kane has been in sensational form, and the England international will seek to continue his scoring streak. But they haven't beaten Dortmund in the last three Bundesliga matches, and it won't be a walk in the park.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, October 18.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena.

At What Time Will The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will start at 10 PM IST.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Live Telecast?