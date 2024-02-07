Updated January 24th, 2024 at 22:39 IST
Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Live Streaming: How to watch the Bundesliga match in India, UK & US?
Bayern Munich will face Hoffenheim in a home match in Bundesliga. Check all Live Streaming details and timing here
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga play against Hoffenheim at home. Thomas Tuchel's team has returned to action and is on a three-match winning streak. Bayern is one point away from qualifying for the Europa League, and a win may propel them to the top of the table. However, Hoffenheim will look to arrest their upward trajectory and pick up a win after failing to win in their previous two games.
3 things you need to know
Advertisement
- Bayern Munich is currently at number two in the table
- Hoffenheim is currently at number seven in the table
- This will be a home match for Bayern Munich
Also Read: Barcelona beats Osasuna and will play Real Madrid for 2nd straight year in Spanish Super Cup final
Advertisement
Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Live Streaming: All Details you need to know
When will the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match take place?
Advertisement
The Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match will take place on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at 01:00 AM IST.
Where will the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match take place?
Advertisement
The Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in India?
Advertisement
Fans in India can watch the Live Broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via Sony Sports Ten 2.
Also Read: Juventus beats Frosinone 4-0 with Milik hat trick to reach Italian Cup semifinal vs. Lazio
Advertisement
How to watch the Live Streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via SonyLIV and JioTV.
Advertisement
How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via Sky Sports Mix. The live stream of the match will be available via Sky GO, Now TV
Advertisement
How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in US?
Fans in the US can watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via ESPN 2 & ESPN Deportes. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ & Fubo,
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.