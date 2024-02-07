Harry Kane shoots Bayern Munich into Champions League next round with 2-1 win over Galatasaray. | Image: AP

Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga play against Hoffenheim at home. Thomas Tuchel's team has returned to action and is on a three-match winning streak. Bayern is one point away from qualifying for the Europa League, and a win may propel them to the top of the table. However, Hoffenheim will look to arrest their upward trajectory and pick up a win after failing to win in their previous two games.

3 things you need to know

Bayern Munich is currently at number two in the table

Hoffenheim is currently at number seven in the table

This will be a home match for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match will take place on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at 01:00 AM IST.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match take place?

The Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via Sony Sports Ten 2.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via SonyLIV and JioTV.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via Sky Sports Mix. The live stream of the match will be available via Sky GO, Now TV

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match in US?

Fans in the US can watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match via ESPN 2 & ESPN Deportes. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ & Fubo,

