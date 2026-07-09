Belgium Ready To Topple Spain, Thibaut Courtois Confident Ahead Of Quarter-Finals Tie At FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We Have A Strong Squad'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois exuded confidence ahead of his side’s quarter‑final clash with Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at Los Angeles Stadium.

The two nations have met three times previously, with La Roja winning twice and the other encounter ending in a draw. Belgium are still chasing their first victory over Spain.

Belgium Confident Ahead Of Spain Clash

While speaking in the pre-match press conference, Courtois has put faith in the Belgium squad, saying that they have a strong side this time.

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"Everyone on our team realises it's possible. I think we have a strong squad with qualities that Spain will have to take into account," Courtois told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

Courtois also hoped to pull off an upset in the upcoming clash. The star goalkeeper said that they are confident of eliminating the European champions.

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"There are surprises in every tournament... the Champions League, the Europa League, the World Cup. There are always surprises, and I think we can be one of them. Eliminating the European champions would obviously be a huge upset. The confidence is there," he added.

However, Courtois accepted that Spain are the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Starting with ball possession and quick pressing, the 34-year-old pointed out the qualities of the Spanish side.

"People were a bit disappointed in us, but we've set that right. We're getting better and better. Spain is the favourite, of course. They are excellent in possession, and when they lose the ball, they press quickly. That's where the key lies: knowing how to quickly exploit the space behind their defence," he further added.

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