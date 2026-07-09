Francois Letexier Receives Backing From FIFA Refereeing Chief Pierluigi Collina Amid World Cup 2026 Controversy: 'We Are Not Influenced'

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA Refereeing Chief Pierluigi Collina has voiced support for François Letexier, who came under fire for his controversial decisions during Argentina’s 3‑2 win over Egypt in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

The defeat prompted Egypt to file an official complaint with FIFA, demanding Letexier’s removal from the remainder of the tournament. According to L’Équipe, FIFA will review the referee’s decisions from the match before determining his future involvement.

However, under FIFA regulations, national federations cannot veto referee appointments, which fall solely under the jurisdiction of the FIFA Referees Committee.

ALSO READ: Egypt Star Mostafa Ziko Accuses FIFA Of Rigging FIFA World Cup 2026 After Defeat To Argentina

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FIFA Refereeing Chief Breaks Silence Amid Controversy

Following Argentina’s victory, fans flooded social media alleging external influence on Letexier. Collina dismissed the claims, backing the refereeing team’s work throughout the tournament.

"Overall, we are happy. However, with such a high number of matches played in a relatively short period of time, it is normal that some things do not go as expected. When that happens, they are ready to work even harder to ensure they are fully prepared for the next match," Collina said, as quoted by FIFA.

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Collina stressed that the integrity of match officials must not be questioned.

"Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport. Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right," he added.

ALSO READ: Internet Fumes As FIFA Appoints Argentine Match Officials For France vs Morocco World Cup 2026 Tie

FIFA Faces Backlash For All-Argentine Referee Team During FRA vs MOR Clash

FIFA has also faced criticism for appointing an all‑Argentine refereeing team, led by Facundo Tello, for the upcoming quarter‑final between France and Morocco. The decision has sparked accusations of bias and claims that the tournament is rigged.