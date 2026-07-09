Morocco Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of Crucial France Clash, Ismael Saibari Ruled Out Of Quarter-Finals With Hamstring Injury

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco have suffered a major setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter‑final against France, with star forward Ismael Saibari ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The Atlas Lions face Les Bleus in a high‑voltage clash at Boston Stadium on Friday, July 10.

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland Reminds Wayne Rooney Of Rowing Bet After Norway Reach World Cup Quarter-Finals

Morocco Head Coach Confirms Ismael Saibari's Injury

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed that Saibari is not ready for the quarter-final clash against France. He also hoped that it was not the end of Saibari's voyage in the extravagant tournament.

Advertisement

"He's not ready but I hope it's not the end of the tournament for him," Ouahbi told reporters as quoted by ANI.

Saibari sustained the injury during Morocco’s commanding 3‑0 win over Canada in the Round of 16, forced off in the 22nd minute and replaced by Soufiane Rahimi.

Advertisement

The 25‑year‑old has been Morocco’s standout performer, scoring three goals and emerging as the team’s leading scorer in this edition of the World Cup.

Mohamed Ouahbi Exuded Confidence Ahead Of France Clash

Despite Saibari's injury, Morocco head coach Ouahbi has exuded confidence and said that their goal will be to hurt France in the high-voltage match.

He added that Morocco will aim to keep more possession than France in the quarter-final clash.

"Of course, the key will be to hurt them when we have possession, but it's not only on the wings. We have to be patient with the ball, and to find where we can go through on the sides or in the centre. We've proven that we can hurt any team, and that's the goal. But I'm not going to go into too many details," he added.