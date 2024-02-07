English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

'Better than French League' CR7 drops a bombshell on French League, says Saudi more competitive

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a bombshell over the Saudi Football scenario, saying that the league is more competitive than French football.

Pavitra Shome
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal for his side | Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has been thriving in Saudi Arabia since he joined the Saudi Pro League after becoming a part of Al-Nassr. The Portuguese striker has been showcasing his full potential and has had a solid year in 2023. Several have followed Cristiano's steps and joined the SPL, which has led to the competition growing. CR7 recently made a colossal statement on how the Saudi Football League is a powerhouse against French Leagues like Ligue 1.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United
  • Several football superstars joined Saudi's domestic football league after Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr
  • CR7 was recently spotted at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Also Read: ‘They have good chance to win the Champions League…’-Cristiano Ronaldo picks 2023/24 UCL favourites

Advertisement

Ronaldo compares Saudi Football League with French football, Ligue 1 reacts 

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that the Saudi league is far more competitive and better than the French one. CR7 was at the Dubai Globesoccer Awards, where he made the statement. While he said that it was his opinion, it was enough to spark a frenzy.

Advertisement

"To be honest I think the Saudi League is not worse than French League, in my opinion. In [the] French league I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it's more competitive. They can say whatever they want, it's just my opinion and I played there one year so I know what I'm talking about," Ronaldo said

"But I think right now we are better than [the] French league, we still improve," the Portuguese striker added.

Advertisement

Cristiano's statement was enough to trigger a response, as Ligue 1 shared a graphic of Mbappe and CR7 when PSG and Al-Nassr clashed against each other in a friendlies match.  

Also Read: Serie A leader Inter Milan sets up Italian Super Cup final with titleholder Napoli in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo received the awards for being honoured as the Best Goal scorer and Fans' Favourite Player of the Year at the Globe Scorer Awards in Dubai.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

15 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement