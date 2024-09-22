sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 22:05 IST, September 22nd 2024

EPL: Both coaches are sent off in angry end to Brighton's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo were sent off in a bad-tempered end to their teams' 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Both coaches are sent off in angry end to Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest
Both coaches are sent off in angry end to Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:05 IST, September 22nd 2024