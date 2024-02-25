English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Bournemouth vs Manchester City live streaming: How to watch the EPL match in India, UK, and in USA?

Ahead of the start of the Bournemouth vs Manchester City EPL match, let's find out how to catch the football action from the encounter live.

Republic Sports Desk
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following a draw against Chelsea, Manchester City would be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. City are currently second on the league table, and in an intense race with Liverpool for the topmost position. Thus, a win is of paramount importance at this point. Bournemouth, who haven't been able to win a single match in their last 5 outings would be looking to get it done against the defending champions.

Thus, with an intriguing encounter set to take place, let's pay heed to some of the prerequisites of the match.

What date Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 will be played?

BOU vs MCI will be played on February 24, Saturday.

Where will the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 be played?

BOU vs MCI will be played at Vitality Stadium.

What time will the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 begin?

BOU vs MCI will start at 11 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 match?

BOU vs MCI will be televised on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City live streaming of the Premier League 2023-24 match in India?

BOU vs MCI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV app and website in India.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live streaming of the Premier League 2023-24 match in UK?

Fans in the UK can catch BOU vs MCI live streaming on TNT Sports.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live streaming of the Premier League 2023-24 match in USA?

Fans in the USA can catch BOU vs MCI live streaming on Fubo TV.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 game?

Bournemouth Probable XI: Neto Murara; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Luis Sinisterra; Dominic Solanke

Manchester City Probable XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Published February 24th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

