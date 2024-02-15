Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Brazilian striker Igor Thiago signs for Premier League club Brentford

Brentford has completed the signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Associated Press Television News
Brentford
Yoane Wissa scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford FC | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 Brentford has completed the signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Thiago has signed a five-year contract, but will remain with Brugge until the end of the season.

Advertisement

“We have signed a key player for a key position. Thiago is a very exciting striker who fits the role in our team," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. “He is hard working and a very good pressing player. He is also a physical presence, very good in the box and can link the play.”

Thiago's deal also includes the option of a 12-month extension.

Advertisement

His move will raise further questions about the future of Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a host of top clubs in England.

The 22-year-old Thiago previously played for Brazilian team Cruzeiro. He moved to Bulgaria in 2022 when joining Ludogorets Razgrad and signed for Brugge in 2023.

Advertisement

“He’s progressing well in the Belgian league, so there is big potential and we are looking forward to seeing him in a red and white shirt,” Frank said.

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Jadeja completes his century

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  5. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo