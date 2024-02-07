Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Bundesliga leader Leverkusen signs forward Iglesias on loan from Betis

Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen signed Spanish forward Borja Iglesias on loan from Real Betis on Saturday as cover for the injured Victor Boniface.

Associated Press Television News
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen signed Spanish forward Borja Iglesias on loan from Real Betis on Saturday as cover for the injured Victor Boniface.

The deal to sign Iglesias until the end of the season was announced as the final whistle blew in Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Leverkusen leads the league by two points from Bayern Munich.

Iglesias, who has played twice for Spain, did not score in 11 games for Betis in the Spanish league this season.

Leverkusen's top scorer Boniface needed surgery after muscle and tendon injuries to his right adductor while on international duty with Nigeria before the Africa Cup of Nations.

Czech forward Patrik Schick has started all three of Leverkusen's games since then.

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

